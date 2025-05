Weather Forecast: Scattered storms this afternoon

MISSOULA — We are looking at another warm afternoon with highs in the 80s and even pushing 90s in some locations.

This afternoon and evening, an approaching system will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms to Western Montana.

Some of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

A beautiful day is expected Friday with 70s and 80s before the hottest day of the week sets up Saturday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s by Saturday afternoon.

A change back to cooler and wet weather looks to return by the start of next week.

Highs will be in the 70s Sunday, then upper 50s to low 60s Monday and Tuesday.

