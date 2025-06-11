Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Scattered storms this afternoon and evening

Wednesday Storms
Lewis
Wednesday Storms
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Cooler temperatures today as a cold front is working through Western Montana.

This front will bring rounds of showers and storms through this evening.

Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

Behind this cold front, we'll remain under an unstable atmosphere, giving us chances for afternoon and evening storms Thursday and Friday.

Overall, it looks like a very pleasant weekend with temperatures remaining in the 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies overhead.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader