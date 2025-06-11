Weather Forecast: Scattered storms this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — Cooler temperatures today as a cold front is working through Western Montana.

This front will bring rounds of showers and storms through this evening.

Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

Behind this cold front, we'll remain under an unstable atmosphere, giving us chances for afternoon and evening storms Thursday and Friday.

Overall, it looks like a very pleasant weekend with temperatures remaining in the 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies overhead.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: