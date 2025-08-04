Weather Forecast: Scattered Storms To Kick Off The Week

MISSOULA — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue moving in from the southwest on Monday evening.

The main threats from any stronger storms will be gusty winds, small hail and brief, heavy rain.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 8/4/25

The potential exists for minor flooding across the region with a Flood Watch posted for Missoula, Ravalli and Granite counties throughout the evening. Smaller creeks and streams and other areas prone to flooding are of concern, especially areas near recent burn scars.

Wrap-around moisture will linger in Northwest Montana overnight and along the Divide into Tuesday morning with otherwise clearing skies.

Expect patchy fog Tuesday morning with partly to mainly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s across Western Montana.

Clouds look to increase throughout Wednesday with our next weak system approaching. An isolated shower is possible for mainly NW Montana with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Thursday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the 70s.

Friday into the weekend, high pressure should build, allowing drier conditions, mostly sunny skies and highs rising back into the 80s by Sunday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: