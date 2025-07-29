Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms again this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — A Flash Flood Watch remains in place this afternoon and evening for Western Montana.

Storms will once again develop on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Slow-moving storms producing moderate to heavy rainfall could potentially cause flash flood conditions in burn scars and flood-prone areas.

Scattered thunderstorms continue through the end of the week, with the best chance for rain moving on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures cool off a bit for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: