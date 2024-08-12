Weather Forecast: Scattered Thunderstorms all week

MISSOULA — Our active August continues all week with scattered showers and storms developing each afternoon and evening.

Storms Monday will be most widespread along and south of the I-90 corridor. No strong storms are expected, however, gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail could develop with each storm.

Storms Tuesday will be more widespread and develop across all of western Montana. Again, gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain will be possible.

This same setup continues primarily for southwest Montana on Wednesday and Thursday then once again becomes more widespread on Friday.

Highs this week will be running in the upper 70s to low 80s.

