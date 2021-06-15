Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms and breezy Tuesday

MISSOULA — A cold front will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to north-central Idaho and northwest Montana Tuesday morning. After this initial round of showers moves through expect a mostly dry day with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Another round of rain showers and thunderstorms will again develop later this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could make it as far south as the Missoula Valley, but once again these will primarily be found in northwest Montana.

The cold front will also bring breezy winds to western Montana Tuesday. The strongest winds will be found along and east of the divide with gusts around 40-50 mph possible. This has led to Red Flag Warnings being issued with high fire danger expected today. West of the divide expect wind gusts of 20-30 mph this afternoon.

After this, sunny, dry and nice weather is expected for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday then 70s and 80s Thursday and Friday.