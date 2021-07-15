Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms and breezy winds Thursday

MISSOULA — Fire danger will be elevated even more than it already has been Thursday as a system brings scattered thunderstorms and breezy winds to parts of western Montana. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas in west-central and southwest Montana through this evening.

Thunderstorms will be most widespread across southwest Montana this afternoon and evening, however, thunderstorm chances will continue even into the overnight hours through Friday morning.

Expect the same set up again Friday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening which again could continue into early Saturday morning.

High pressure builds and strengthens this weekend with the hottest temperatures coming Sunday and Monday. Highs during this time frame will be well into the 90s and low 100s across western Montana.

Taking a look into the long term forecast, there is one thing we are keeping an eye on. A change in the weather pattern seems increasingly possible by the middle of next week. The strong ridge of high pressure is forecast to slide east as a deepening trough in the Pacific NW develops. The ensuing southerly winds aloft becomes very conducive for transporting potentially significant amounts of moisture northward from the North American Monsoon, which has entered into high gear this past week. If this all pans out it would lead to our best chances for rain in several weeks. Stay tuned!