Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms continue this week

MISSOULA — Looking at quiet weather Tuesday morning before scattered thunderstorms return by the afternoon. These storms will primarily be found in west-central and southwest Montana along and south of the I-90 corridor.

Active weather sticks around through this week as scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening through Friday. Some storms could even linger into Saturday. Expect highs right around to slightly above normal this week with temps topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Drier weather does look to move in to end the weekend and start next week with highs remaining in the 80s.