Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms Friday and Saturday

MISSOULA — The main weather impacts today will be scattered showers and storms across Southwest Montana.

These will be very isolated in nature, however, any storms that do develop could produce gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and small hail.

Another round of showers and storms will develop on Saturday. These will be more widespread with all of Western Montana will have a chance to see thunderstorms. Again, small hail, brief heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible.

Temperatures remain pleasant into next week with highs mostly in the 70s and 80s.

