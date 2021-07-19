Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms Monday

MISSOULA — Monsoon moisture from the southwest will be able to works its way north and bring scattered thunderstorms to western Montana Monday through Wednesday of this week.

For Monday expect increasing clouds through the day with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms will start in southwest Montana and slowly work north into the Missoula and Mission Valleys during the afternoon and evening.

The same set up will then be possible Tuesday. As always lightning strikes will be the main concern with these, however some storms could contain brief periods of heavy rain as well.

Another round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday for west-central and southwest Montana. Drier air across northwest Montana will keep these locations mostly storm free.