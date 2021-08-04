Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms over the next few days

MISSOULA — Overall western Montana will be dry Wednesday, however, isolated showers and thunderstorm will develop this afternoon. Storms today wont be widespread and generally dry, however, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted western Montana in a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for strong thunderstorms. Strong winds will be the main concern with these. High temperatures today will remain above average, with highs reaching into the 90s across western Montana and into the low 100s across central Idaho valleys.

Showers and storms will become more widespread Thursday. Some storms could become strong with gusty winds, small hail and lightning the main impacts. Most of the storms Thursday will develop along and south of the I-90 corridor. High temperatures will top out in the 80s to low 90s.

A few scattered showers could linger into Friday. Temperatures will be cooling off as well with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Cooler temperatures stick around into the weekend with highs remaining in the 70s and low 80s. For the most part we look to remain dry this weekend, however, a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out.