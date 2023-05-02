Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms this evening

MISSOULA - Another warm one Tuesday for western Montana. Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon first in southwest Montana and then move north into northwest Montana by tonight.

Most storms in northwest Montana stay west of the Flathead and Mission valleys. For those that see storms, gusty winds, brief heavy rain and small hail will be possible.

Expect warm weather to continue Wednesday and Thursday with another round of thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Models are pointing to a pattern shift back to cool and active weather by Friday.

Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

The weekend will see temperatures drop back into the 50s and 60s with rain showers.

This pattern looks to continue into the start of next week.

