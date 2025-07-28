Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms through the week

MISSOULA — Looking at an active weather week around Western Montana with thunderstorm opportunities each day through the week.

Scattered thunderstorms continue this afternoon and evening, some storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

Storms will once again develop on Tuesday. These storms will have the potential to bring very heavy rain.

For this reason, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Bitterroot, Missoula, Mission and Seeley and Swan Valleys along with the Butte/Blackfoot Region.

Slow-moving storms producing moderate to heavy rainfall could potentially cause flash flood conditions in burn scars and flood-prone areas.

Scattered thunderstorms continue through the rest of the week and even into the weekend with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: