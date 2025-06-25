Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms Thursday

MISSOULA — It's mostly to partly cloudy for your Wednesday. There is a slight chance for a few showers and storms to pop up as well; however, for the most part, we stay dry.

A better chance for showers and storms moves in on Thursday. Some storms could be strong in southwest Montana with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

A few lingering storms stick around in Southwest Montana on Friday; however, as high pressure builds, only a few isolated storms are expected primarily along and east of the Divide.

Temperatures warm up for the weekend and continue into next week. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday, then upper 80s to low 90s by Monday.

