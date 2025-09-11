Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms to end the work week

MISSOULA - While our unsettled weather pattern continues to close out the work week, I think we’ll see a decent break by the weekend!

Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected today and Friday, though, bringing threats of gusty outflow winds up to 45 mph, localized heavy downpours, small hail and frequent lightning. Highs on Friday will be around average in the low to mid 70s.

Erin Yost

Expect patchy morning fog headed into the weekend as the system begins to exit western Montana and lots of residual low-level moisture is left behind with those cooler temps. Saturday will feature a lingering shower or storm mainly along the Divide with highs in the mid 70s.

Expect mid to upper 70s for Sunday with lots of sunshine to start. Clouds will increase later in the day as our next system approaches. That will move in for Monday with widespread shower potential, cooler temps (upper 60s to low 70s) and increased westerly winds.

