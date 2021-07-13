Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday

MISSOULA — An early morning disturbance will bring scattered showers and potentially thunderstorms focused primarily in north-central Idaho and west- central Montana Tuesday. Unfortunately, any thunderstorms are expected to be mostly dry with limited rainfall. A second round of scattered thunderstorms is anticipated later this afternoon mainly in northwest Montana and along the Divide.

Wildfire smoke will continue to impact the region but a shift to a more northwest wind flow late today into Wednesday should focus the highest concentrations further south and west than recent days, thus modest relief from the smoke over the next few days is expected. By Thursday, a return to southwest/west flow should once again increase smoke over much of the region.

Hot temperatures with highs in the low to mid 90s will stick around this week. By the weekend, the ridge of high pressure is expected to strengthen which could lead to another round of very hot temperatures (90s and 100s). However, thick smoke may play a roll in keeping temperatures from warming to their full potential.