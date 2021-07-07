Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday

MISSOULA — A cold front will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to western Montana Wednesday. Models are showing an early start to thunderstorms with the peak thunderstorm period being between 2 pm and 5 pm, but the first storms initiate around noon. Some storms could become strong to severe especially for areas in southwest Montana where hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours will all be possible.

Skies will quickly clear tonight into Thursday leading to sunshine and temperatures in the 80s to low 90s.

Models are hinting at another round of shower and thunderstorm chances Friday as a weak system moves through the northern Rockies. However, confidence is not high as very dry air in place my inhibit many of these showers and storms from developing. We'll keep you updated on this as we move through the next few days.

High pressure will build and strengthen Saturday leading to a hot and dry weekend as high temperatures top out in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.