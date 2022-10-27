Weather Forecast: Seasonal fall weather into the weekend

MISSOULA - Overall, drier weather sets up Thursday through Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The one exception to this is northwest Montana where a few light showers could pop up each day.

By Sunday, an approaching system will bring gusty winds to western Montana.

Winds could occasionally gust around 25 mph to 35 mph leading to choppy conditions on area lakes.

This system will bring another round of mountain snow along with valley rain by Monday of next week.

Whatever Halloween plans you have, be prepared for some cool and wet weather.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, cooler air will move south out of Canada bringing the chance for snow to reach valley floors.

Stay tuned for updates moving forward.

