Weather Forecast: Shower and storm opportunities into the weekend

MISSOULA - Most of the showers and storms that developed earlier today in west-central and Southwest Montana have moved east.

For the remainder of the day, areas around Philipsburg, Drummond, Deer Lodge and Butte have the best chance to see isolated thunderstorms.

Showers and storms remain in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening.

Again, most of these will set up in west-central and Southwest Montana. As you head east some storms could become strong.

Saturday will be hot and sunny, however, another round of storms will be possible across west-central and northwest Montana.

Breezy winds could also set up Saturday leading to high fire danger.

Temperatures remain warm Sunday into the middle of next week with highs running a bit above seasonal normal topping out in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

