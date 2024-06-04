Weather Forecast: Showers and breezy winds continue Tuesday

MISSOULA — Scattered showers, breezy winds and cooler temperatures are again impacting Western Montana Tuesday.

The highs today will top out mostly in the 50s to low 60s.

Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible this afternoon and evening as well.

After this, a strong ridge of high pressure will build to end the week and continue into the weekend.

The highs will be in the 70s Wednesday, 80s Thursday then upper 80s and low 90s Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures remain in the 80s and low 90s on Sunday.

However, an approaching cold front will bring the chance for some isolated thunderstorms to kick off during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be running a bit cooler behind the front to start next week with highs back in the 70s and low 80s.

