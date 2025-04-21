Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Showers and breezy winds through this evening

Behind a cold front, scattered showers and breezy winds will continue through this evening.
MISSOULA — Behind a cold front, scattered rain, snow or graupel will continue along with breezy winds through this evening.

The highs today are topping out mostly in the 40s.

A high pressure ridge will slowly build though this week, leading to gradually warming temperatures each day.

Highs will eventually warm back into the 60s and low 70s by Friday.

Another low pressure system looks to return for our upcoming weekend, bringing more scattered rain showers and dropping temperatures back into the 50s.

