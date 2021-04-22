Weather Forecast: Showers and breezy winds Thursday

MISSOULA — A cold front will drop out of Canada and bring scattered valley rain/snow, mountain snow, breezy winds and potentially even an isolated thunderstorm or two to western Montana Thursday.

Showers will start in northwest Montana Thursday morning. Due to the timing of this, valleys may see some light accumulating snow during the morning before turning to a rain/snow mix or all rain.

As the front moves from north to south, showers will start in west-central and southwest Montana during the afternoon and evening. Mountains will see snow while valleys see rain showers and potentially even a thunderstorm.

Gusty winds will develop as this front moves through. A Lake Wind Advisory is in place for Flathead Lake from 9 am to 6 pm Thursday. Gusts up to 30-40 mph will lead to choppy lake conditions and wave heights of 1-2 feet.

A few lingering snow showers will stick around Friday morning in west-central and southwest Montana before the cold front clears out. Expect a drier day Friday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and mostly to partly cloudy skies.

By the weekend and continuing into the start of next week, the northern Rockies will be moving into a more active weather pattern. A full menu of Spring weather such as rain, snow, graupel, and thunderstorms will be possible each day Saturday through Monday. High temperatures during this time will be slightly below average topping out in the low to mid 50s.

