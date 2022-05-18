Weather Forecast: Showers and breezy winds Wednesday

MISSOULA — We'll start the day rather nice across western Montana, however, an approaching cold front will bring changes by the afternoon.

Expect our high temperatures today to be reached by around noon with temperatures then starting to drop through the remainder of the day. Rain showers will also develop by the late morning and afternoon. These will be most wide spread across northwest Montana. Breezy winds develop this afternoon as well with gusts around 25-35 mph.

The cold front passes through tonight into Thursday. Expect chilly and windy conditions Thursday with snow in the mountains and rain/snow in the valleys. Some snow bands are even looking more likely Thursday afternoon and evening with some light accumulations possible in the valleys.

The biggest impacts from snow will be in the Glacier National Park region. For those planning on hiking or biking Going-to-the-Sun Road or have plans to drive over Marias Pass Thursday into Friday be prepared for snowy and cold conditions.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm up by the weekend with highs back in the low to mid 60s by Sunday.