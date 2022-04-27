Weather Forecast: Showers and cool weather continues

MISSOULA — Active and cool weather continues for the northern Rockies this week as several storm systems move through.

Another disturbance Wednesday will bring mountain snow and valley rain/snow to southwest Montana by the afternoon. These showers will stay primarily south of the I-90 corridor in western Montana. North of these showers expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds with gusts around 20 mph.

We'll be watching for a stronger low pressure to bring widespread rain and snow Thursday afternoon into Friday.

This low pressure will track to our south through Idaho then Wyoming, as it does rain and snow will become widespread in southwest Montana by Thursday afternoon then move into west-central Montana Thursday night. The Bitterroot Valley during this time will see precipitation start as rain then change to a rain/snow mix Thursday night into Friday. The Missoula valley may see a little snow mix in Thursday night, but precipitation is expected to say mostly rain. Northwest Montana will be impacted the least as just a few light rain showers are expected with this system.

Snow is becoming more likely for areas near the Divide Thursday night into Friday. Snow amounts of 6" or more will be likely for mountain passes along the divide as well as higher elevations such as Georgetown Lake. Travel could become difficult Thursday night into Friday morning as you travel on I-90 east of Missoula. Stay tuned for more details on this.