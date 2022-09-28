Weather Forecast: Showers and cooler temperatures move in Thursday and Friday

MISSOULA - One more day of well above average temperatures today with highs in the 70s and 80s.

A low-pressure system brings scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

This system doesn't look overly wet, however, rain amounts of around .25" will be possible for all of western Montana through Friday.

Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on both days.

Other than a few light showers Saturday, high pressure will bring dry weather along with sunshine back for the weekend and into next week with highs returning to the low 70s.

