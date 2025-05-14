Weather Forecast: Showers and storms again into this evening

MISSOULA — Once again, rain showers and thunderstorms are popping up around the region this afternoon and evening.

Highs again will be running in the 50s to low 60s.

Thursday's rain will focus primarily around northwest Montana during the morning, with a round of moderate to heavy rain expected.

Because this system moves through earlier in the day, snow will be possible in the Glacier Region, primarily impacting locations above 4,000 feet.

Friday and Saturday will again feature some scattered afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms.

The warmest temperatures of the week come on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next cold front will then move through Sunday, bringing another round of valley rain and mountain snow.

Highs Sunday look to only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Scattered showers will then continue through the start of next week.

