Weather Forecast: Showers and storms again this afternoon

MISSOULA — Scattered showers and storms continue Friday with the most widespread thunderstorm activity popping up across Northwest Montana.

Some storms are producing gusty winds and heavy rain.

Temperatures today are running much cooler topping out in the 60s and 70s.

High pressure builds for the weekend and into the start of next week.

Expect sunny skies as temperatures return to the mid and upper 80s Saturday through Tuesday of next week.

Models are showing that are next round of storms could move in by Monday of next week primarily impacting areas along and south of the I-90 corridor.

