Weather Forecast: Showers and storms continue

MISSOULA - After showers last night and this morning, we are looking at a dry and pleasant Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

Showers and storms will pick up this evening, especially for west-central and southwest Montana east of the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.

Locations such as Philipsburg, Anaconda, Deer Lodge and Drummond could see heavy rain with these storms.

Our next weather maker brings the chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

Highs will be right around normal in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Whatever plans you have for the Holiday weekend, be prepared to dodge some afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms each day through Monday.

Highs will be running a bit above average topping out in the low to upper 70s.