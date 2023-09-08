Weather Forecast: Showers and storms continue Friday

MISSOULA - After the showers and storms earlier today, drier weather has set up for much of the afternoon.

However, there is once again a chance for isolated storm activity this afternoon and evening, mainly south of the I-90 corridor.

The exact same setup will stick around Saturday and Sunday with 70s and 80s along with isolated afternoon and evening storms.

Once again, these are most widespread in Southwest Montana.

Things look to dry out Monday through next week as temperatures remain slightly above normal in the upper 70s to low 80s.

