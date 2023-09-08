Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Showers and storms continue Friday

Showers and storms remain in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening.
Friday Afternoon Storms
Posted at 2:55 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 17:27:14-04

MISSOULA - After the showers and storms earlier today, drier weather has set up for much of the afternoon.

However, there is once again a chance for isolated storm activity this afternoon and evening, mainly south of the I-90 corridor.

The exact same setup will stick around Saturday and Sunday with 70s and 80s along with isolated afternoon and evening storms.

Once again, these are most widespread in Southwest Montana.

Things look to dry out Monday through next week as temperatures remain slightly above normal in the upper 70s to low 80s.

