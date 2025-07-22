Weather Forecast: Showers and storms continue this afternoon

MISSOULA — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are again popping up this afternoon.

Much like yesterday, the most steady precipitation will fall across Northwest Montana.

High temperatures remain in the 60s for Northwest Montana and 70s for west-central and Southwest Montana.

After a cool start to the week, high pressure returns to end the week and continues into the weekend.

Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday and 80s to low 90s Thursday and Friday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: