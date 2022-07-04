Weather Forecast: Showers and storms for your 4th of July

MISSOULA — Showers and thunderstorms are again in the forecast for your Monday.

Expect scattered rain showers during the morning with thunderstorms by the afternoon. Storms will again develop first in southwest Montana then move north into northwest Montana by the evening. Storms could again be strong with hail, gusty winds and heavy rain all possible.

We'll keep somewhat active weather sticking around through Thursday of this week with chances for scattered thunderstorms possible each afternoon and evening across western Montana.

Drier weather does look to move in for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 80s.