Weather Forecast: Showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening

MISSOULA - Our next weather system is on the way and will bring rain showers and thunderstorms to Western Montana this evening into Saturday.

The low pressure will actually move into central Montana keeping the heaviest precipitation to our east.

However, scattered showers and storms will still be capable of producing heavy rain, primarily for locations along and east of the Highway 93 corridor, stretching from Southwest Montana to the Canadian border.

Off and on scattered showers will remain in the forecast Saturday with highs in the 70s.

Starting Sunday and continuing into around Thursday of next week, off and on scattered showers and storms will return and be a daily occurrence each afternoon and evening.

Highs will be right around normal in the mid to upper 70s.

