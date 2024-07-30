Weather Forecast: Showers and storms into this evening

MISSOULA — The most widespread rain moved through this morning leaving a few scattered thunderstorms to develop this afternoon.

The water content in the atmosphere is running above normal for this time of year so any storms that do form could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Highs top out in the low to mid-70s for today.

Enjoy the rain and cooler air while it lasts, high pressure quickly builds to end the week and weekend. Temperatures return to the 90s Thursday with mid-90s to low 100s returning Friday into the weekend.

