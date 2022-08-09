Weather Forecast: Showers and storms possible Wednesday

MISSOULA — Very hot across western Montana today with highs in the 90s and even a few 100s.

The potential for showers and thunderstorms will steadily increase Wednesday and continue off and on through this week and into the up coming weekend. The moisture source is coming from the desert southwest monsoon and has had a history of producing very heavy rain. These storms over the next three days could also pose a threat for some heavy rain at times.

Temperatures will remain above normal this week and continue into the weekend and even into next week with highs remaining in the low to upper 90s.