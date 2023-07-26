Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Showers and storms return Thursday and Friday

Our next weather system will then bring another chance for storms to western Montana Thursday and again on Friday.
Storms Thursday
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 17:07:14-04

MISSOULA - Another pleasant day for us in western Montana with sunny skies, breezy winds and highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Thunderstorm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.

For Thursday, showers and storms could start in the morning for west-central Montana and then develop in Southwest Montana for the afternoon.

Friday will see isolated storms as well, most of these will occur in the afternoon and evening, primarily in west-central and Southwest Montana.

Hot temperatures return for the weekend, however, not nearly as hot as this past weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!