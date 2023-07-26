Weather Forecast: Showers and storms return Thursday and Friday

MISSOULA - Another pleasant day for us in western Montana with sunny skies, breezy winds and highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Thunderstorm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday.

For Thursday, showers and storms could start in the morning for west-central Montana and then develop in Southwest Montana for the afternoon.

Friday will see isolated storms as well, most of these will occur in the afternoon and evening, primarily in west-central and Southwest Montana.

Hot temperatures return for the weekend, however, not nearly as hot as this past weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

