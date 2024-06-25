Weather Forecast: Showers and storms return Wednesday and Thursday

MISSOULA — We are looking at another sunny and warm day today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures remain in the 80s on Wednesday, however, our next weather system will bring increasing clouds with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will bring much cooler weather Thursday into Friday. The highs drop into the 60s and low 70s with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as well.

Thursday will be the day with the most widespread rain showers.

We'll see slightly warmer weather return for the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s and 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will again be possible on Sunday and continue into the start of next week.

