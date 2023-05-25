Weather Forecast: Showers and storms this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA - Yet another system will bring scattered showers and storms to the Northern Rockies Thursday and Friday.

Highs will be right around normal in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Whatever plans you have for the holiday weekend, be prepared to dodge some afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms each day through Monday.

Highs will be running a bit above average topping out in the low to upper 70s.

Looking at next week, models are showing active weather continuing for the Northern Rockies with daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

Along with this, temperatures will be warming up with highs back in the upper 70s to mid-80s by Tuesday.

