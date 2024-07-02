Weather Forecast: Showers and storms through Wednesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures remain mostly in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During this time, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will stick around primarily impacting Northwest Montana. Showers and storms will develop each afternoon and continue into the evening.

We start to see a pattern change around the 4th of July as high pressure returns. This will bring an end to precipitation chances as highs return to the 80s and even some low 90s into the weekend.

Taking a quick look at the extended forecast, models are hinting at the first heat wave of the year to start next week.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s for the weekend.

As high pressure continues to build temperatures look to warm well into the 90s and even push 100° in some spots by the middle of next week.

