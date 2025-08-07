Weather Forecast: Showers and storms Thursday

MISSOULA — A cold front and low pressure system bring rain showers, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Thursday.

Rain showers will begin to develop this morning with thunderstorms developing by the afternoon. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

Scattered showers linger for northwest Montana Friday while west-central and southwest Montana begin to see the rain clear. Highs Friday top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

High pressure returns for the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s along with sunny skies.

Temperatures continue to warm into the start of next week as low 90s return to the forecast by Monday and Tuesday.