Weather Forecast: Showers and storms tonight through Thursday

Posted at 1:36 PM, Jun 26, 2024

MISSOULA — A change to our sunny weather pattern begins today as a weak low pressure approaches the region.

The highs will again be in the 80s, however, scattered rain showers along with some thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

A cold front moves through tonight bringing more widespread showers and storms into Thursday morning. High temperatures will drop into the 60s Thursday behind the front.

Temperatures slowly warm Friday into Saturday with highs back in the 70s Friday then 80s Saturday.

Active weather returns Sunday into next week with more scattered off-and-on showers and storms along with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s.

