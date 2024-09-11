Weather Forecast: Showers and storms Wednesday

MISSOULA — Our pattern change starts today as a strong low pressure approaches the region.

Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce gusty winds, small hail and very heavy rain.

Rain will continue all day Thursday and Friday morning before coming to an end Friday afternoon.

This event should be beneficial to most areas, here are some probabilities for storm totals:

Above ½": Greater than 80% for all of the Northern Rockies.

Above 1": 80-90% for the Clearwater, Bitterroot, and Mission Mountains, Rattlesnake Range, and Bob Marshall Wilderness including Glacier National Park.

Above 2": 40-50% in the Mission Mountains and Glacier National Park.

Rain moves out for the weekend leading to nice Fall-like temperatures with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s.

After this, we are looking at another round of rain and cooler weather returning by around Tuesday of next week.

