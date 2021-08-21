Weather Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms continue Saturday evening

MISSOULA — The low pressure system that brought us the rain this morning will bring the region thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Models spread the storms out across the region from southern Lemhi County, Idaho all the way north through Glacier National Park and Troy.

Severe weather isn't expected with these storms, but they are expected to be wet. The potential for moderate to heavy rain over recent burn scars is a concern for potential flash floods or debris flows. We'll be monitoring the radar closely tonight for this possibility.

The rest of the week things dry out and remain cool. For the first part of the week, temperatures remain below average topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will then warm to near average by the middle to end of the week with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.