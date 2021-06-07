Weather Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms return this week

MISSOULA — More cloud cover will keep northwest Montana cooler Monday with highs in the 60s, there will also be a chance to see a few light showers develop as well. West-central and southwest Montana will see more sunshine which will allow temperatures to warm into the low 70s.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Tuesday topping out in the 70s. There will be the chance for some rain showers and thunderstorms Tuesday as well, however, these will be widely scattered with most areas staying dry.

Thunderstorms will become more widespread Wednesday afternoon as a low pressure system begins to move on shore from the Pacific Ocean. All of western Montana will have the chance to see these showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday night into Thursday, the previously mentioned low pressure will move over the northern Rockies. This will bring cooler temperatures along with valley rain and some mountain snow to the forecast. High temperatures Thursday look to only top out in the 50s.

High pressure looks to make a return just in time for the weekend. Expect 60s to low 70s Friday, 70s Saturday and 80s Sunday.