Weather Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms Thursday

MISSOULA — Our current system and associated cold front continue to push through Western Montana on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The biggest threat from any strong to isolated severe storms will be gusty and erratic winds and small hail. We'll also see bouts of heavy rainfall, which has prompted a Flash Flood Watch until 8 p.m. for the Daly Fire burn scar & Skalkaho Pass areas of the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains.

Overnight, lows will drop into the 40s with a few upper 30s possible for those that clear out a bit. Don't be surprised to see a light dusting of snow above 8,000' on Friday morning!

Our cool system will begin to push into eastern Montana on Friday, leaving some wrap-around moisture in the form of cloud cover and scattered showers. Highs will only top out in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday and into early next week, high pressure will build in, allowing for lots of sunshine and highs on the rise. Look for low to mid-80s by Sunday and then well into the 80s beginning Monday!

