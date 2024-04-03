Weather Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

MISSOULA — Rain showers will continue through Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s.

Some thunderstorms could even develop as well. Some storms could produce small hail along with gusty winds.

Steady rain will continue tonight and Thursday. Beneficial rain of .25" is likely across Western Montana through Thursday.

We will see a brief break from the rain Friday morning before another round of rain moves in on Friday afternoon and evening,

Cooler air will move in over the weekend with highs dropping into the 40s. This will bring mountain snow along with valley rain and snow through Sunday.

Slushy accumulating snow will be possible over all passes through the weekend.

Valleys could also see some light accumulating snow, especially Saturday night into Sunday.

High pressure looks to return by around Wednesday of next week leading to warmer and drier weather.