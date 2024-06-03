Weather Forecast: Showers and windy Monday

MISSOULA — A low pressure and cold front will continue to bring scattered showers, an isolated thunderstorm and gusty winds through the afternoon and evening.

A wind advisory is in place through 9 p.m. Monday with wind gusts of 35 mph to 40 mph possible.

Scattered showers will linger through the day Tuesday, however, not nearly as widespread and heavy compared to today. Highs remain in the low to mid-60s.

After this, a strong ridge of high pressure will build to end the week and continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday, 80s Thursday then upper 80s and low 90s Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures remain in the 80s and low 90s on Sunday, however, an approaching cold front will bring the chance for some isolated thunderstorms to kick off during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be running a bit cooler behind the front to start next week with highs back in the 70s and low 80s.

