Weather Forecast: Showers continue for NW Montana Friday

MISSOULA — Rain showers will linger today primarily impacting areas along and east of the Mission and Flathead Valleys in northwest Montana. West central and southwest Montana will be drier with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

High pressure returns for the weekend with highs in the 70s to low 80s Saturday and low to mid 80s Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to warm under high pressure to start next week with upper 80s to low 90s returning to the forecast Monday - Wednesday.