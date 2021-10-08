Weather Forecast: Showers continue for southwest Montana Friday

MISSOULA — Expect clouds to increase across western Montana Friday as another push of moisture brings rain chances back this afternoon. Showers will be most widespread for the southern Bitterroot Valley then east across the divide. The further north you go the more sunshine and drier conditions you will see. Missoula could see a few very light showers, but for the most part expect dry conditions this afternoon. Northwest Montana will see mostly to partly sunny skies and dry weather Friday.

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful fall day across the northern Rockies. Expect sunny skies overhead with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The cooler air mass we have been talking about all week begins to move into the northern Rockies Sunday. As it does, scattered rain showers will make a return to the forecast with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures then drop into the 40s Monday with mountain passes, especially across southwest Montana seeing their first snow of the season. Not a lot of snow is expected with this system, generally 3" or less for those passes, however, some slippery and snow covered roads will be possible Sunday night into Monday. Valleys may even see a few snow flurries mix with rain showers Monday.

Things quickly dry out by Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week. Cooler temperatures will remain in place with highs in the 40s to low 50s through next Friday.