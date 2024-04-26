Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Showers continue into Saturday

Scattered rain showers will continue through Saturday with drier weather setting up Sunday.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 17:17:21-04

MISSOULA — It's been a rainy day around Western Montana and that trend will continue tonight into Saturday as a low pressure slowly moves out of the region.

Drier weather is expected to briefly set up Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s.

This won't last long as another low pressure will bring additional rain chances by Monday.

Looking at the middle of next week, models are showing temperatures slowly warming.

However, active weather remains in the forecast with rain chances possible through around Thursday of next week.

