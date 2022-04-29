Weather Forecast: Showers continue into the weekend

MISSOULA — Snow showers are falling in the mountains of southwest Montana, especailly along and east of the divide this morning. Expect winter driving conditions over Homestake, MacDonald, Rogers and Lost Trail Passes along with Georgetown Lake through the morning.

Valleys of west-central and southwest Montana will see just light rain showers this morning then cloudy skies during the afternoon. Northwest Montana stays dry Friday morning with scattered rain showers and even a rumble of thunder or two possible by the afternoon.

Saturday through Tuesday of next week will feature very similar weather each day. Light snow in the mountains with scattered off and on rain showers in the valleys. High temperatures will remain right around to slightly below normal with highs in the 50s.

High pressure is looking likely by the middle to end of next week. This will bring warmer and drier air to the region. Highs warm into the 60s Wednesday then upper 60s to low 70s Thursday.